This year's warmer and wetter winter means there will be more ticks than usual this summer.
Health officials are advising people to take serious steps when spending time outdoors.
If you plan to be in areas with long grass or in wooded areas, make sure you're dressed appropriately. Wear long sleeves, pants and shoes that protect your ankles.
It's recommended that you use a safe insecticide and spray it on your legs to prevent ticks from climbing up your body.
Always check your body, including your hair, for ticks once your return home.
If you find any ticks, make sure you removed them completely, and keep track of how many you removed and the date in case you develop a fever or any other symptoms of tick-borne diseases.