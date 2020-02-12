GEORGE, Wash. - Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett will be headlining the Watershed Festival this summer.
Watershed announced the lineup Wednesday for the three-day camping and country music festival. Watershed takes place from July 31-Aug. 2 at the Gorge Ampitheatre.
Other artists coming to Watershed include Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Jon Pardi, with many more to be announced.
Camping & passes go on sale next Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.
For more info, visit WatershedFest.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.