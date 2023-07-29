Keller Ferry
KELLER, Wash. — The Keller Ferry will be out of service until further notice due to electrical issues. 

The ferry was removed from service earlier today and crews are working to repair the issue. Unfortunately they have not given an estimated time for the ferry to return to service. 

This service connects state route 21 on the Columbia River between Lincoln and Ferry Counties.

Travelers who use this service will need to find alternate routes. During the closure you can use SR-25 or SR-155 and SR-174. Please plan for additional time for delays!

Before you head out the door, you can find highway conditions and service changes for the Keller Ferry on WSDOT Travel Alerts page. 

