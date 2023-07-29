KELLER, Wash. — The Keller Ferry will be out of service until further notice due to electrical issues.
The ferry was removed from service earlier today and crews are working to repair the issue. Unfortunately they have not given an estimated time for the ferry to return to service.
This service connects state route 21 on the Columbia River between Lincoln and Ferry Counties.
Heads up to travelers that the Keller Ferry, M/V Sanpoil on SR 21 is currently out of service due to an electrical issue. Crews are working on the problem and hope to have it resolved shortly. Travelers will need to take alternate routes until the vessel can resume service. pic.twitter.com/5wyqmy6UeO— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2023
Travelers who use this service will need to find alternate routes. During the closure you can use SR-25 or SR-155 and SR-174. Please plan for additional time for delays!
Before you head out the door, you can find highway conditions and service changes for the Keller Ferry on WSDOT Travel Alerts page.