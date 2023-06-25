Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. - Keller Ferry is now back in service as of an hour ago. 
 
Updated: June 25 at 1:18 p.m.
 
Keller Ferry that crosses the Columbia River on SR 21 at milepost 106.5, just North of Wilbur, is out of service until further notice due to mechanical issues.
 
Drivers need to use alternate routes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
 
The Keller Ferry was scheduled to be out of service from June 19 to June 25 for maintenance but opened back up yesterday ahead of schedule. It is unknown when service will be restored.
 
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. 

