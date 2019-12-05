The Washington State Department of Transportation says that the Keller Ferry M/V Sanpoil, which crosses the Columbia River north of Wilbur, will be out of service until Dec. 23 for maintenance and repairs.
WSDOT says crews will be making hull repairs and the U.S. Coast Guard will perform inspections of the vessel.
During its time out of service, the vessel will be removed from the water to allow repairs to be made. Crews will weld cracks and add struts to reduce stress on the hull.
Travelers who use the ferry to cross the river on State Route 21 will need to find alternate routes. Alternate routes are available via SR-25 or SR-155 and SR-174, but travelers should plan for additional time as they can add up to an hour.
The Keller Ferry was recently closed for over two weeks back in October for a project involving the removal and replacement of pontoons.
