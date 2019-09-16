The Keller Ferry will be out of service for just over two weeks as WSDOT crews begin a ferry terminal and pontoon replacement project, leading to a possible hour delay for some commuters in the area.
WSDOT says users of the ferry will need to plan additional travel time during the closure that began Monday morning (Sept. 16) and ends on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Travelers planning to cross the Columbia River on State Route 21 should choose an alternate route during the closure, via SR-25 or SR-155 and SR-174. These detours can take up to an hour to complete.
"A delayed delivery of the steel components needed to fabricate part of the approach span meant crews could not begin work to finish the terminal and pontoon replacement," a WSDOT release said. "Now that the materials have arrived, crews will need three additional days for materials to cure before removing and replacing the terminals."
This project is located on SR-21 at the Keller Ferry terminals in Lincoln and Ferry Counties and will replace pontoons, decking, railing and anchors.
"This project will replace severely corroded terminal pontoons on both sides of the Columbia River, helping preserve the vital ferry service for many more years," the release further states.
Good Monday morning. We are back at it after a nice weekend around the Inland Northwest. As a reminder, the Keller Ferry is OUT OF SERVICE as of 6am this morning thru Oct. 2. This is part of the pontoon and terminal replacement project. pic.twitter.com/UiElmPvhba— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 16, 2019