KELLOGG, Idaho — Kellogg High School held its graduation ceremony Saturday morning, despite the district previously saying it would postpone over safety concerns.
Kellogg School District Superintendent Lance Pearson confirmed the graduation "went off without a hitch" at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Pearson said he held a meeting with parents of graduating seniors at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, following a day of walkouts and protests by students over the districts refusal to let a student walk at graduation.
Working with the Kellogg Police Department and Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the district rescheduled the graduation for 10 a.m. Pearson said the time was chosen with hopes Pride in the Park in Coeur d'Alene would steal some attention.
Pearson also said he asked parents and students to try to keep the new time under wraps. He was impressed at how well the students did just that.
The district originally announced it would delay graduation on its Facebook page on Friday, citing information from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office. The post did not provide any details about the nature or source of the threats but said it will reschedule the ceremony when it is determined that it can be held safely.
"We regret having to make this very difficult decision but the safety of our staff, students, their families and local law enforcement is our top priority," the district said at the time.
The Kellogg High School administration also reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all students and respecting their rights.
Earlier Friday, students walked out of class at Kellog High School in support of senior Travis Lohr.
Lohr said he's not being allowed to walk at graduation after went off script during an assembly speech offering advice for underclassmen earlier in the week.
"Guys are guys and girls are girls, there is no in-between," Lohr recalled saying. "I think a lot of people thought that my statement was against people or against groups, and it wasn't targeted at any groups."