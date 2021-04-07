UPDATE APRIL 7, 11:21 A.M.
Shoshone County Sherriff's Office has released that the KHS student was found in medical distress at around 12:52 a.m. yesterday by deputies and family.
Deputies performed life-saving measures and CPR on the student.
Soon after, the student was taken by Life-Flight to Kootenai Medical Center.
Around 5:16 p.m., the student succumbed to his injuries.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
KELLOGG, Wash. - A Kellogg High School student passed away yesterday, April 6. Details about the incident have not been released.
The Kellogg School District (KHS) reports that more information about the incident will be released through law enforcement.
KHS also said there was a second incident at KHS yesterday involving a skateboarding incident. A student was injured but is now recovering.
KHS has district professionals, counselors, and clergy members from around the area there today to help staff and students process the event.
We will update the story as more information is released.