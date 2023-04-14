KELLOGG, Idaho – A student at Kellogg High School was detained morning after making a verbal threat against the school, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the school at about 8:30 a.m. after learning of the alleged threats. The person who reported the threats to the sheriff's office said they believed the student was planning an act of violence against the school on Monday.
The student was detained and removed from the school as deputies conducted a risk assessment. Ultimately, deputies determined the threat was unsubstantiated.
The sheriff's office said they worked with the Kellogg School District to develop a safety plan for next week.