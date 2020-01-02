A North Idaho man is among five crew members feared dead after a Seattle-based crab fishing vessel sank in the frigid waters off the Alaska coast.
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue two crew members from the F/V Scandies Rose after it sank, but called off an over 20-hour search for the remaining members late Wednesday, saying the remaining members were not likely to have survived.
Among those members that were missing was Brock Rainey, who is from Kellogg, Idaho, according to a source in touch with the family and Rainey's Facebook page.
Ashley Boggs, Rainey's fiance, told the Associated Press she was due to marry him after he returned from Alaska and hasn't given up hope. She also said Rainey called her on New Year's Eve mentioning how bad the conditions were.
“I’m just praying and hoping they find him on land or something,” she told the AP. “I really felt like he was alive.”
Boggs was informed by the Coast Guard that they had suspended the search.
Rainey had posted about traveling to Alaska for the Opilio crab season about a week ago. He also posted a picture of him and Boggs the day prior to calling her on New Year's Eve.
"I love you Ashley and can't wait to return home," Rainey wrote.
