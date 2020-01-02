KELLOGG, Idaho - Just two days in to the new year, family members and friends of Brock Rainey, and four other missing crew members of the Scandies Rose, are left to deal with the grief of loosing their loved ones.
Rainey was on-board the Scandies Rose, crabbing in the Gulf of Alaska, when a powerful storm hit the area and overturned the fishing vessel.
Coast Guard crews were called in to search for the crew and managed to pull two survivors out of the water. Crews recall the waves measured around 15 to 20 feet with 40 mile per hour winds.
KHQ did some digging and found Rainey's Facebook profile. Rainey's posts show he was excited to travel to Alaska to crab fish.
One post showed an airplane flying from Indianapolis, Illinois to Kodiak, Alaska with the caption, "Here we go! 2020 Opilio crab season. Good luck to all the fishermen hunting that Bearing Sea bounty."
The most heartbreaking post of all is the last one Rainey ever made.
Posted on December 30, a day before the Scandies Rose called for help, a photo shows Rainey with his Fiance Ashley. The caption-- "I love you Ashley and can't wait to return home."
The Coast Guard has since called of the search for the remaining Scandies Rose crew members.
