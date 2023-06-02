KELLOGG, Idaho — The Kellogg School District has postponed its high school graduation ceremony scheduled for June 3 over safety concerns involving outside groups and agitators.
The district announced the decision on its Facebook page on Friday, citing information from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.
The district did not provide any details about the nature or source of the threats but said it will reschedule the ceremony when it is determined that it can be held safely.
"We regret having to make this very difficult decision but the safety of our staff, students, their families and local law enforcement is our top priority," the district said.
The Kellogg High School administration also reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all students and respecting their rights.