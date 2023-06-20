WALLACE, Idaho - The gunman, accused of shooting and killing four of his neighbors in Kellogg, ID, made his initial court appearance in Shoshone County Tuesday.
Majorjon Kaylor, the suspect in this case, was formally read his charges in court.
Kaylor acknowledged Shoshone County Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine after being read the charges against him - four first-degree murder charges for the death of Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter Kenna, and her two sons, 18-year-old Devon Smith, and 17-year-old Aiken Smith.
Prosecuting Attorney Ben Allen requested the state to set no less than a $1 million dollar bond, pointing to Kaylor’s minor criminal history and a misdemeanor battery and drug charge.
“We look first at the relationship between the defendant and his father, where his father has a length criminal history and is currently on felony probation himself,” Prosecuting Attorney, Ben Allen, said.
The defense did not request a bond amount, deferring to the judge's decision.
“He does have a minimal criminal history. Certainly, the state recitation seemed long, but breaking that down, we only have a few misdemeanor offenses, certainly, none of violent nature,” Lisa Chesebro, Kaylor’s public defender, said.
Judge Oxendine, ultimately, set no bail for Kaylor.
The 20-minute hearing housed the family of the suspect as well as the victims.
Kaylor sat there with his head down as the judge read the four victims' names.
A status conference was set for Jul. 3 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. This is where Judge Oxendine will determine if there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
Kaylor remains in the Shoshone County Jail. NonStop Local’s John Webb requested a jailhouse interview with Kaylor, but he declined.
The affidavit, in this case, has not been released yet. Once we obtain it, we’ll post in here on NonStop Local.