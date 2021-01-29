Ken Griffey Jr. named a senior advisor to MLB commissioner

On Friday, Ken Griffey Jr. was named a senior advisor to the MLB commissioner with an emphasis on baseball operations, youth development and improving diversity at all levels of the game.
Griffey Jr. played with the Seattle Mariners from 1989-99 and from 2009-12. He's a 13 time MLB All Star.
A fitting role for The Kid. Congrats to Ken Griffey Jr., who has been named a Senior Advisor to the Commissioner of @MLB with an emphasis on baseball operations, youth development and improving diversity at all levels of the game. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nf7DiudE9— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 29, 2021