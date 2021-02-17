818 Kendall Jenner tequila

If you're sad about the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, don't worry, the stars aren't going away entirely. Kendall Jenner announced her new award-winning tequila brand "818" on Instagram.

"For almost 4 years I've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila," she posted. "After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into worked tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING! 3.5 years later I think we've done it! 

The tequila brand already has an Instagram page of its own. The page says the alcohol is hand-crafted from Jalisco, Mexico. 

