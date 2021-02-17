If you're sad about the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, don't worry, the stars aren't going away entirely. Kendall Jenner announced her new award-winning tequila brand "818" on Instagram.
"For almost 4 years I've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila," she posted. "After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into worked tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING! 3.5 years later I think we've done it!
The tequila brand already has an Instagram page of its own. The page says the alcohol is hand-crafted from Jalisco, Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.