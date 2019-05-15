Kendall Yards Night Market opens Wednesday night

Watch again

The Kendall Yards Night Market opens for the season Wednesday night.

Organizers say this year’s market will be even busier than usual. There will be more than 15 new vendors setting up shop for the event. The market will offer its usual options as well, including fresh produce, flowers, live music and food trucks.

The Kendall Yards Night Market will run from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. The market will continue through September.