"It doesn't get more frightening than that."
Early Tuesday morning, a Kendall Yards woman awoke to an absolute nightmare.
"There was a man sleeping on the floor snoring," she told Patrick Erickson.
That woman was able to safely make it out of her apartment and called 911 from a neighbor's phone.
Being only two blocks from the public safety building, police arrived quickly and took 26-year-old Nicholas Anderson into custody, who was still inside.
They learned he was able to get into the first floor apartment through this window after removing a screen.
Every year, there are 2 million home burglaries reported in the U.S. Nearly a third of those are through an open or unlocked door or window.
Still, investigators say burglaries like this are fairly uncommon, stating thieves are hoping to get in, grab what they want and get out.
Anderson has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on burglary and theft charges.
Police say this is a good reminder that doing something simple that most of us forget about could end up keeping you safe.
"Double check your doors and windows are secured or locked," Spokane PD Officer John O'Brien said. "That’s not being paranoid, that's being cautious."