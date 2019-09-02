KENNEWICK, Wash. - It's a classic case of what goes around, comes around. The Kennewick Police Department said a man had his truck stolen while attempting to steal from a business across the street.
The owner of the vehicle, William Kelley, called in to report that someone stole his 1992 red Chevy pick up with a maroon canopy with a Washington license plate #B96531X.
Kelley said he had left his keys on the seat of his truck in the parking lot when the other man rode by, saw the keys, put his bike in the back of the truck and then drove off.
When officers began investigating the theft, they discovered surveillance video from a surrounding business that revealed a new detail about the crime that Kelley failed to disclose to officers.
Officers said the video showed Kelley at the location, returning to his car after attempting to steal items from a business across the street.
He was arrested and booked into jail on a warrant. A new charge of burglary was added. Kelley's vehicle still has not been located.
If you know where it is or if you can help identify the person who took the truck, you're asked to call the Kennewick Police Department and reference case number 19-33651.