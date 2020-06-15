A Kennewick man's Change.org petition urging the Department of Counter-terrorism to designate the KKK a terrorist organization has gained over 1.5 million signatures in just over a week.
Jose Cardenas started the petition titled "Change KKK status into Terrorist Organization" on June 7, directed to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"Black Americans have suffered the most under this terror group," the post reads in part. "Terrorism is the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims. We ask if ISIS or ISIL is labeled a terrorist group for their acts, then surely the KKK fit the clear description of a terrorist."
“This would be a really good step toward dismantling all these systems that have this systemic racism integrated within them,” Cardenas told our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The KKK, a white supremacist group who primarily targets African Americans, is considered a domestic extremist group by the DHS.
Numerous other petitions have been started on the website asking to to declare the KKK a terrorist organization. Cardenas' petition and a woman's petition "Make the KKK illegal," have combined for over 3 million signatures.
