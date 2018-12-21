KENNEWICK, WA - A Facebook post from a teacher in Kennewick is going viral.

Rachel Uretsky-Pratt, says 100 percent of the school where she works is on free and reduced lunches, meaning the students are from low-income families.

Wednesday was the school's last day before winter break, so students and teachers were preparing for two weeks off.

"With it being the day before break and Christmas right around the corner, most teachers bring their kiddos something such as books or little treats and occasionally in return receive something from their students," she said. "Today I received some chocolates, sweet handmade notes, some jewelry, but these Lucky Charm marshmallows stood out to me the most."

The students on the free/reduced lunch plan also get free breakfast.

"This kiddo wanted to get my something so badly, but had nothing to give," she says. "So rather than give me nothing, this student opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging of her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag—for me."

Uretsky-Pratt went on to say "Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you. It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts."

The post has been shared more than 49,000 times.