It's a fish tale that can only be confirmed with a photo. A Danville, Kentucky man reeled in this giant goldfish using only a piece of biscuit.

Hunter Anderson said he went fishing in a pond in Central Kentucky when he caught this massive 20 pound goldfish. Anderson said the goldfish gave him the fight of his life while on the line.

After capturing the photo with the fish, Anderson released the goldfish back into the pond and it swam way.