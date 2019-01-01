Doughnut judge them, doughnut question these officers' emotions.

A tweet from Lexington Police in Kentucky is going viral after a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts box truck caught on fire on New Year's Eve.

"No words." The post from LPD said along with a crying emoji, followed by multiple officers visibly (but also sarcastically) saddened by the incident.

The truck was set aglaze, err ablaze, Monday afternoon. However, WKYT reported that no one was injured and while it was originally "Hot Now", the fire was put out quickly.

The truck did sustain serious damage, is expected to be a total loss and was towed from the scene. Luckily, WKYT also says there were no doughnut casualties, as the truck was empty prior to the fire.

While the original post documenting the doughnut hole in their hearts from this incident sprinkled with tragedy, several other law enforcement agencies offered their condolences (again, with sarcasm).

We feel your loss. We donut know what else to say. 🍩😰🍩 — UK Police (@UKPolice) January 1, 2019

In this line of work, some things can't be unseen. 😱🍩😫😪

My thoughts are with @lexkypolice officers in this time of tragedy. 😆🤣 — Officer Morton (@OfficerMorton) December 31, 2018

Toledo Police said to look at the frosted side: "Hang in there, 2019 will get better."