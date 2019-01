Watch again

UPDATE:

GREENUP, KY. - Kentucky State Police say a teacher seen on video dragging an elementary student has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Police Trooper David Boarman tells the Lexington Herald-Leader that Greenup County teacher Trina Abrams was the one seen dragging the 9-year-old boy by his wrists in the October video. News outlets report court records say Abrams is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Angel Nelson says her son has limited speech, and has been diagnosed with autism and other disorders. She says the dragging sprained her son's wrists.

The Greenup County school district says the teacher in question no longer teaches at Wurtland Elementary School. Superintendent Sherry Horsley told WSAZ-TV on Monday that the incident was reported to police, Child Protective Services and the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

GREENUP, KY. - A Kentucky school district says a teacher seen dragging an elementary student on video no longer teaches at the school.

Greenup County Schools Superintendent Sherry Horsley said in a statement Monday to WSAZ-TV that as soon as administrators became aware of the incident, they contacted the student's parents, got medical attention for the child and reported the incident to child protective services.

The video shows a teacher at Wurtland Elementary School dragging a 9-year-old boy by what appears to be his wrists in October.

The boy's mother, Angel Nelson, says her son has been diagnosed with autism and other disorders and has limited speech. She said her son was diagnosed with sprains to both wrists afterward.

The school district hasn't released the teacher's name.

