KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - The Kettle Falls School District will be complying will Washington's mask mandate again. The school board voted 3-2 Thursday night to comply with the mandate.
Superintendent Michael Olsen said he didn't want an OSPI Investigation, or to lose funding, over 13 more days of masking for teachers and students.
Last Updates: Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Kettle Falls School District (KFSD) closed down their school's Thursday, saying they need to take time to "analyze new information regarding masking requirements."
This comes a week after the district's board voted to lift the mandate for staff and students and received a first warning from the Washington superintendent threatening reduced funding.
That warning was sent to the district last Tuesday, allowing them a total of 20 days to take corrective action before their monthly apportionment will be withheld.
KFSD said their Early Learning Center will remain open Thursday.