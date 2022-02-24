KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - Kettle Falls School District (KFSD) closed down their school's Thursday, saying they need to take time to "analyze new information regarding masking requirements."
This comes a week after the district's board voted to lift the mandate for staff and students and received a first warning from the Washington superintendent threatening reduced funding.
That warning was sent to the district last Tuesday, allowing them a total of 20 days to take corrective action before their monthly apportionment will be withheld.
KFSD said their Early Learning Center will remain open Thursday.