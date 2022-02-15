KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - Kettle Falls School District (KFSD) received a first notice from Washington's superintendent Tuesday after the school board voted to make masking optional for students and staff the night before in violation of the state's mask mandate.
KHQ reached out to the superintendent's office (OSPI) who said the district has 15 days from the first notice to comply with the mandate. If they don't, a second notice will be sent allowing five additional days to "take corrective action."
"If the district does not provide verification of compliance within those 5 additional days, OSPI would withhold the district’s subsequent monthly apportionment payment for the month outlined in the second notice. If the district still does not take corrective action after OSPI withholds payment of two monthly apportionment cycles, OSPI would reduce the district’s funding proportionately until corrective action is taken," OSPI said in a message to KHQ.
For now, KFSD students and staff are not required to wear masks in district buildings or vehicles, according an email sent out from KFSD Superintendent Michael Olsen.
Community members in the district are organizing a "thank you rally" Tuesday after school ends. A Facebook post invites those in the district to meet at the Kettle Falls main intersection on 395.
"Please come and say thank you to the school board for doing the right thing. It's time for the adults in this state to stand up and say enough! The masks are not effective and our kids' childhoods are being destroyed," the post reads in part.