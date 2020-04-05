Police lights road crash

Update: A 52-year-old Kettle Falls woman was killed in a one-car rollover crash on Highway 395 south of Lind Sunday morning.

Washington State Patrol says Kristen Icenogle was traveling southbound on SR-395 when her Ford F-150 left the roadway on the inside shoulder, over-corrected, rolled and came to a rest on the southbound shoulder.

Icenogle was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to WSP, she was not wearing a seat belt.

Previous coverage: ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. -  Washington State Patrol is on scene of a fatal rollover collision on Highway 395 in Adams County Sunday morning.

According to WSP, the one car rollover collision occurred 11 miles south of Lind at milepost 70 on SR-395 just after 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

There are currently no road blockages in place at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags