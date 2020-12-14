Brian Baumgartner, the actor who plays Kevin Malone on the hit TV show The Office, has been keeping busy this last year. Baumgartner, arguably most famous for his inability to carry a pot of chili, has made a new name for himself in the industry. This year, he is projected to make over $1 million on the celebrity booking cite Cameo, CEO Steven Galanis revealed on the podcast Sway.
Cameo is a site that allows people to request personal video messages to be recorded by celebrities. For $195 per video, we estimate Baumgartner will average over 10 video messages a day in 2020. That's a lot of birthday messages!
With over $1 million in personal earnings, Baumgartner is Cameo's top earner for 2020. "He takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos," says Galanis, referencing his success on the platform.
Aside from Baumgartner, many other celebrities have made a good chunk of cash from this personal video service as well. However, not all celebrities have joined the Cameo club yet, and Galanis says that the most requested celebrity that isn't actually on the site is YouTuber David Dobrik.
Galanis also pointed out that he believe the most popular celebrity that could join the site would be Donald Trump. Fifteen Trump impersonators have collectively done $3.2 million this year in gross merchandise value on the site.
