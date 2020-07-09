SPOKANE, Wash. - Kevin Morrison has resigned from the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors.
The district made the announcement in a letter to staff dated on Wednesday, July 8. The letter says the school board is discussing next steps in pursuing a recruitment process to fill Morrison's vacant position.
"The School Board is grateful to Director Morrison for his service as both an employee and board member to the students, families, staff, and community in which Spokane Public Schools serves," the letter reads in part.
The news comes after a petition began online calling for Morrison's resignation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.