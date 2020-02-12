KFC and Crocs release limited edition fried chicken clogs

Courtesy Crocs

The chicken wars of 2019 may be over, but there is a new war on fried chicken when it comes to fashion faux-pas. It was only a matter of time until KFC and Crocs did a collaboration. 

On Wednesday, KFC released an advertisement introducing the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, which is a limited edition shoe. 

The shoe features "two Jibbitz™ charms" places on top that smell like fried chicken. 

Crocs does have a disclaimer at the bottom of their website reading, "not for human consumption."

They can be yours for just $59.99

