KFC and Crocs release limited edition fried chicken clogs

The chicken wars of 2019 may be over, but there is a new war on fried chicken when it comes to fashion faux-pas. It was only a matter of time until KFC and Crocs did a collaboration.
On Wednesday, KFC released an advertisement introducing the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, which is a limited edition shoe.
The shoe features "two Jibbitz™ charms" places on top that smell like fried chicken.
Crocs does have a disclaimer at the bottom of their website reading, "not for human consumption."
They can be yours for just $59.99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.