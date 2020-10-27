Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) apparently sells more than just fried chicken, as they announced the return of a rather unique product, fried chicken-scented fire logs.
At the risk of sounding out of the loop, I can honestly say I've never heard of fried chicken-scented fire logs, but apparently this has been a product that has gained popularity for KFC over the past two years. The log is called the '11 Herbs & Spices Firelog' and is typically released in December, but was brought back ahead of schedule this year.
If this is your first time hearing about this fried chicken fire log, welcome to the club. The fire log was designed to make your house smell like fried chicken, which in my opinion, is merely a tease to simply cooking your own fried chicken on the stove. However, the log does provide additional benefits on top of filling your house with the smell of crispy chicken.
The log comes from the brand Enviro-Log, which uses 100% recycled wax cardboard and burns cleaner than traditional firewood. So, keep that in mind while your house fills with the smell of sweet Colonel Sanders, you are also being conscious of the environment.
The KFC branded fire logs are available exclusively at Walmart for just under $20 and are predicted to sell out, as they have for the past two years. Although I haven't heard of anyone using these yet, I'm sure they would go great for someone who likes to listen to the song 'Chicken Fried' by Zac Brown Band on repeat.
