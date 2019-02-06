Colonel Sanders Bearskin Rug

You can go the traditional route and get your sweetheart some flowers and candy this Valentine's Day or if you're the kind of person who likes to take a risk, you can enter to win KFC's Ultimate Date Night Package, which includes a "Colonel-skin" rug. 

From the company that brought you chicken-scented firewood and candles, comes the Ultimate Date Night Package from KFC. 

You must enter via Reddit and there are three ways you can throw your name in the hat: 

  • Using Photoshop to “transform an image of the Colonel Sanders rug into a humorous, outlandish or romantic digital masterpiece”
  • Submitting a “narrative” which centers on a KFC-themed “romantic vignette”
  • Or drawing a “one-of-a-kind art piece depicting their ideal romantic evening, inspired by the Colonel Sanders faux rug, of course."

The grand prize winner will get the rug, chicken-themed pajamas, a KFC gift car and a year's worth of access to an online streaming service (also, nightmares. Plenty of nightmares). 

Winners will be notified by February 11, 2019. 

