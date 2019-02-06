You can go the traditional route and get your sweetheart some flowers and candy this Valentine's Day or if you're the kind of person who likes to take a risk, you can enter to win KFC's Ultimate Date Night Package, which includes a "Colonel-skin" rug.
From the company that brought you chicken-scented firewood and candles, comes the Ultimate Date Night Package from KFC.
You must enter via Reddit and there are three ways you can throw your name in the hat:
- Using Photoshop to “transform an image of the Colonel Sanders rug into a humorous, outlandish or romantic digital masterpiece”
- Submitting a “narrative” which centers on a KFC-themed “romantic vignette”
- Or drawing a “one-of-a-kind art piece depicting their ideal romantic evening, inspired by the Colonel Sanders faux rug, of course."
The grand prize winner will get the rug, chicken-themed pajamas, a KFC gift car and a year's worth of access to an online streaming service (also, nightmares. Plenty of nightmares).
Winners will be notified by February 11, 2019.