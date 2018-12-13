You know when you walk by a place that sells fried chicken and you think, "Man, I wish my entire house could smell like that?"
No? Just me?
Well, if you ever even entertained the notion of filling your home with the aroma of fried chicken, KFC has you covered.
The company recently introduced the KFC Firelog.
You throw the log into your fireplace, light it up, and boom! Your house smells like the unmistakable scent of KFC's 11 herbs and spices.
The log is made of 100 percent recycled materials by Enviro-Log, and made to smell exactly like KFC's famous fried chicken.
For only $18.99, you can buy a KFC Firelog for your home!
I'm going to buy one, fire it up at Christmas and trick my guests into thinking I got them all some delicious fried chicken. Then I'm going to serve them Ramen soup and Peeps.