Vanessa Behan is a place that gives a helping hand to parents in need for kids of all ages.
This September, Vanessa Behan provided support to 514 kids whose parents needed an extra set of hands.
Meanwhile, the nursery had to turn away 399 kids because they didn't have the staffing.
They have the space, they just need the funding to keep this safe haven running.
On Saturday, October 8th KHQ's connect center will be open from 7 am to 9:30am. You can call (509) 443-1111 to donate.
You can also donate online here to help support their important work.