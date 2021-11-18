SPOKANE, Wash.- KHQ'S team has declared a Weather Authority Alert due to the threat of snow in the region. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 4pm Thursday and will remain in effect until 10am Friday.

What: Snow expected with total accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. There are 4 inches possible between Airway Heights and Davenport.

Where: From Davenport to Coeur d'Alene and Rockford to Deer Park

When: The snow is expected to fall starting at around 4pm Thursday

Leslie Lowe says drivers should use extreme caution during Thursday's evening commute and Friday's morning commute. 

