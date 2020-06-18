SPOKANE, Wash. 40-year-old Joshua Holden is back in Spokane. He was on oxygen while in court today with his attorneys to quash an arrest warrant citing medical issues, specifically a brain tumor that they said needs medical attention.
Police said he and his mother Judy Holden left for Texas last year just as a criminal investigation into the disappearance of 27-year-old Courtney Holden was heating up. Courtney is Joshua's adoptive sister, the adoptive daughter of Judy Holden. She hasn't been seen since 2018 and investigators believe she's dead.
A formal investigation into her disappearance began in late 2019 after multiple welfare check requests from friends.
Police said when they went to the Holden's home on Heroy to interview Judy and Joshua, the two refused to cooperate. They then left Spokane in October before turning up in Texas where they were arrested. Courtney's child was with them but was later reunited with his father.
Joshua and Judy have returned to Spokane and were released from federal custody because of COVID-19. Joshua was in court Thursday, not only to remove the arrest warrant, but to also officially face two charges.
He and his mother both face first degree charges of custodial interference and identity theft. While neither has been charged in connection with Courtney Holden's disappearance, they were the last people to see her alive.
Joshua is expected back in court on September 8, 2020. Judy Holden is expected to be in court on July 14, 2020.
