MultiCare is one of the leading vaccine providers in the Inland Northwest, but as the vaccine rollout continues, it is becoming apparent that there is more to the process than just getting shots in peoples arms.
On Saturday John and Reenie Maloney received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the MultiCare clinic, but along with being happy to get the vaccine, they also spoke to how easy of a process it was to sign up.
"I'm not the greatest technologically advanced old-timer but it worked very smoothly. I had never done anything like that before but when you just follow the steps it worked out well" said John Maloney.
He wasn't the only one who shared that sentiment though, his wife also saying that when she forgot her password to her account, she called a MultiCare representative who was very helpful in getting her account sorted out.
The pair were able to get their vaccine, along with dozens of other patients in the clinic, and also sign up for the second shot as they left.
The clinic is set up with tables and chairs, organized to allow people to receive their vaccines while still spread apart from other people. The room is also decorated with balloons and stickers on the wall, with handwritten patient notes, sharing why they wanted to get the vaccine.
The Maloney's said that they are most looking forward to going out to restaurants and reconnecting with their grandkids once they've received both shots.
Inside the clinic, patients were joined by numerous healthcare workers, all doing their best to safely vaccinate as many people as possible. Among them, was a MultiCare primary care doctor and vaccine specialist, Dr. Gretchen LaSalle.
Dr. LaSalle spent time administering vaccines, but was also available to answer any questions and ease any concerns people felt related to the vaccine.
She spoke with us as well, acknowledging the public's concerns, but saying she still feels very confident that the vaccines are safe and healthy to take.
"Safety is maybe even above and beyond what we normally see, and there's a lot of oversight both in the vaccine development process and also afterwards through our v-safe program, which is the CDC's program for monitoring affects after vaccines are given. I feel really confident in the vaccines that we have and the one's coming down the pike" said Dr. LaSalle.
She also added that she was hopeful that the new vaccines looking to be approved in the near future could help to add coverage to their vaccine response.
MultiCare does clarify that they are not taking new appointments at this time, but added that it all depends on when they get a new shipment of the vaccine. They say that it could come at any time so they are urging people to check their website regularly to stay up to date.
