SPOKANE, Wash. The jailhouse will start looking more like the checkpoint at the airport as the county brings in a full-body scanner and an x-ray machine to combat a problem that has grown at an alarming rate, in just this year alone.
During the first six months of 2019 - guards had to administer the overdose prevention drug Narcan at least 50 times to inmates who had somehow gotten hold of drugs. The most recent one last week, when 42-year-old Christopher Sheldon was found unresponsive in his cell by a guard after they say he ingested meth and heroin.
To try and stop this often deadly pipeline, Spokane County Detention Services showed KHQ exclusively the body scanners they'll be using to catch what a human pat-down might miss. These machines are being installed as incoming inmates downtown and at the Geiger Corrections Center get more creative with how they smuggle in the contraband.
"The body scanners preliminary check for contraband that is either swallowed, ingested you know those type of things or concealed within the body. It's the things you can't see during the strip search and not detectable that make their way up onto the floors," Spokane County Detention Services Director Mike Sparber said.
They also purchased a mail scanner is for the inmates who try to sneak in their fix using cleverly-disguised packaging - although there have also been cases where the drugs have been soaked into the paper letters that have been written on.
"These folks are pretty desperate. They want to maintain their level high whether they're in jail or not and they'll go to great length to conceal that on their person or have it sent into them to maintain that high," Sparber told KHQ exclusively.
The mail scanner will be fully operational by the end of next week. The body scanner at Gieger should be up and running before Christmas. The downtown body scanner will be functional by January. These machines aren't cheap; each body scanner cost about $450,000 and a mail scanner costing approximately $160,000.
Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell said he would consider offering treatment instead of adding new charges to inmates who voluntarily give up their drugs before going through the scanners.
