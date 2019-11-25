SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has exclusive new information on a story we first broke Thursday, November 21. Trinity Educare, a childcare facility in north Spokane, sent a letter home to parents taking responsibility for what happened in a photograph a parent shared with us.
The photograph shows a Trinity Educare Employee with her legs over a young child. The parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KHQ that he was told the child was refusing to nap. In the letter home to parents, Trinity Educare director Amber Lynde wrote that the incident "photographed was isolated and is not our practice."
The letter goes on to outline the childcare facility's discipline policy with an emphasis, they say, on teaching children to respect themselves, others, and material.
Here's the full letter:
First of all thank you for your patience in regards to confidentiality with personnel. We understand that you all have a lot of questions and we will do our best to keep you informed. We want to assure you that when new employees are hired, they are not only required to complete a Diocesan New Employee Orientation including our Cod of Conduct, but our Director also trains each Educare employee on the procedures and policies of the program.
The incident that was photographed was isolated and is not our practice. When the incident was verbally brought to Amber's [ed note: Amber Lynde is Educare Director] attention it was dealt with immediately. Our child care licensor from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families was here on Tuesday. Below you will find a letter from Amber:
Dear families,
I want to share discipline policy information pertinent to you at this time. Here at Trinity Educare our goal is to teach children to respect themselves, others, and materials. This learning will occur when adults show respect for each other and for children. We, as a staff, will:
-Acknowledge each child's goodness eve at times when mistakes are made.
-Never use corporal punishment.
-Never do for a child what he/she can do alone.
-Use I messages to communicate such as "I like it when you..." instead of "You shouldn't..."
-Recognize the child's appropriate behavor and then encourage that behavior.
-Be specific and honest when complimenting in an appropriate child behavior (I like the way you are sharing with your friends).
-Recognize the effort and process more than the product.
-Take time to train specific behaviors (how to clean up, how to get ready for lunch, etc).
-Be clear and reasonable in expectations.
-Remember that children have thoughts and feelings.
-Teach conflict resolution, not by taking sides, but by guiding to resolution and reconciliation.
-Give gentle reminders to state rules or suggest acceptable behavior.
-Use time-out when a child's behavior is out of control. The teacher will state the unacceptable behavior, remind the child that it is his/her choice to take time out, and invite the child to return to the activity as soon as control is regained, and the child has a plan for making acceptable choices.
We do have a napping policy that does NOT include restraint. Staff are trained to help assist children to sleep by rubbing their backs and making it a calm quiet environment. If a child is having difficulty with nap time, we try different techniques to help them sleep. We also get the advice of parents on napping if needed.
