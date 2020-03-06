SPOKANE, Wash. - A comedian made a scary discovery after checking into a Spokane hotel before a performance.
Doug Stanhope was in Spokane to perform at the Spokane Comedy Club. After checking into the Ramada Hotel near the Spokane International Airport, Stanhope and his tour manager began looking for a Bible in the bedside table to use during his show.
"It's a gimmick that we do after the shows. We steal hotel bibles, and then we sell them at the merchandise booth. Stolen hotel Bibles from Doug Stanhope and autograph them and personalize them," Stanhope said.
But instead of a Bible, they came across a loaded firearm and a few rounsd of ammunition rolling around on top of a hotel safety pamphlet. It caught them both by surprise.
"I was already packed to going 'Oh we should probably not touch that thing,' and maybe the guy that owned it will be coming back looking for it, especially if it was used for nefarious purposes. So we panicked a little bit," Stanhope said.
Stanhope took to social media and tweeted about it.
"You'd think that having to give the police a reason to come to remove a firearm and ammunition from your room in the middle of the night would warrant a phone call or visit from management but alas, not a word. Guess it's normal here," a tweet from Stanhope read.
A lot of Spokanites chimed in
One person on Instagram replied with, "Yeah, that's my home town. The TV show COPS films there so much it came up for debate with local government."
Another said, "Welcome to Spokomton."
Stanhope and his manager called the front desk to have the gun removed.
"The cops showed up to take the gun while I tried to make stupid jokes about it. And no follow up! They go well we'll find the guy that owns this hopefully. We'll find the rightful owner."
Wyndham hotels confirmed with KHQ that this did happen. But not in the middle of the night. The call came in at around 10:12 pm, and police showed up just two minutes later. The Ramada Hotel did give Stanhope two free nights and apologized for the inconvenience. Spokane Airport Police say the incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.