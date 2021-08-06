KHQ spoke with someone who was close with John Marshall Randolph, the man who is accused of luring a 10-year-old boy to come with him Tuesday on Lake Coeur d'Alene.
"He's very dangerous," she said.
This person, who asked us to conceal her identity has known Randolph for years.
She told us that over the years, Randolph has threatened her, her family, and said she feels unsafe around him.
"He is a ticking time bomb; you don't know when he is going to relapse," she said.
She said Randolph's mental state has been deteriorating, but when he takes his medication, he's able to hold it together.
"When he's on the medication he's still a little off but he's able to function," she added.
But when he is off his medication: "He escalates stuff and thinks people are after him," she said.
Court documents filed in 2020 show Randolph had a concussion in late February of 2018 and that's when those close to him saw a change in behavior.
Documents said he started to believe that he was a 'solider of god'.
When the pandemic began, documents, said that really affected his mental illness.
He thought that April 5th, was going to be the end of times, that the world was coming to an end.
She says she asked police to visit their home to check on john after receiving a series of disturbing texts.
"They told me they found him with a gas mask on and his gun in his lap," she said. "I felt like if I was there - he would have locked up like a hostage situation because he thought it was dangerous out in the world."
On Tuesday, Randolph was arrested in Coeur d'Alene for approaching a child, and asking the boy to come with him, saying he was the boy's father.
The woman who knew Randolph telling us she's grateful the parasailing employees intervened: "I have no idea what he would have done," she said.