KHQ spoke to Idaho Governor Brad Little exclusively Wednesday morning about what he is working on to help with people affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Little told KHQ reporter Ayanna Likens that in his press conference Wednesday, he will be addressing how he is helping capacity at health care facilities, the latest data on cases and tests, how he is helping unemployment small business, and if Idaho needs a renters moratorium.
Gov. Little said that he knows that Kootenai County is known for its hospitality business and that he wants to make sure they the small business's that were thriving can still thrive.
KHQ will be streaming the full press conference at 12:30 pm.
I will make an important announcement about Idaho’s COVID-19 response today at Gowen Field at 1:30 pm MT. A public release with more information will immediately follow. The conference will stream live here:https://t.co/nAnwXweThL— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 25, 2020
