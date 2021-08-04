COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Forty-two-year-old John Marshall Randolf spent Tuesday night in the Kootenai County Jail on Child Enticement charges, but he was only there because of some quick thinking employees at Coeur d'Alene Parasail.
Mom Rachel Brown came to Coeur d'Alene from southwest Idaho with her kids. She was here to sight-see and take in the beauty of the Inland Northwest- but that beauty became the backdrop of one of the scariest moments of her life.
Brown says her son, Chai, was on swimming at Independence Point. She says a man, later identified as Randolf, walked up to her son and told Chai he was his father and they needed to leave. Chai knew right away that the man was lying. He says he kept telling the man he was not his dad. The man followed Chai across the dock to CDA Parasail, where Chai went to the window and pleaded for help, saying the man following him was a stranger, not his dad. Chai says he then went behind the employees, away from the man.
The two employees say they knew something was wrong. One took Chai to find his mother, and the other, owner Jaiman Rodriguez, called 911, then followed Randolf. Rodriguez says as he followed Randolf, Randolf kept saying he was just going to find his wife, and Rodriguez offered to help. Rodriguez says he knew Randolf was lying, but the suspect was so committed to his story he actually walked up to a woman and said she was his wife. Rodriguez asked the woman if that was true, and says she told him no, she didn't know him.
Police arrived shortly after that and arrested Randolf.
Brown says her son is safe, thanks to those employees and she owes them a debt of gratitude. "What I experienced last night was the worst case and the best case, because of the community's response."