SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday KHQ spoke exclusively with 5th District Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers on the judiciary vote to send two impeachment articles to a full House vote. Rep. McMorris Rodgers was in Spokane to discuss how to improve the business climate in Washington state.
We asked her, would she vote to impeach President Trump.
"I'm not going to be supporting impeachment. I, like a lot of my colleagues, believe this has been a process driven by politics, unfortunately. The democrats have not made the case. They have not proved the crime and I believe much of this is a sham."
According to the New York Times, if the impeachment vote were to take place today, it would likely pass by a vote of 155-151. However, the vote will take place next week.
