SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a garage theft in which the victim says two of his guns were stolen.
Levi, who didn't want us to use his last name, says he was in his Shadle area home Saturday night doing work on his house. Because of that, he'd moved several items outside into his garage, including a wooden gun cabinet.
Levi says sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday night two men, possibly teens, broke into his garage and stole two long guns, a propane torch, and a red baseball cap.
Levi says as soon as he realized what happened, and what was taken, he called Crime Check and made a report.
Spokane Police are now investigating, and are hoping that anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance video call Crime Check to report it at 509-456-2233.
