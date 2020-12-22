The family of Emily and Vince Bozzi, owners of Spokane Magazine are sitting on pins and needles. After the sudden and unexpected death of Emily, they are stilling holding out hope for her husband Vince, who's been hospitalized with COVID-19 since December 9th.
On Tuesday afternoon, Vince's sister, Julie Bozzi, talked exclusively with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil about her brother and their family. "The family is still in shock," Bozzi says. "I mean shock for Emily. And constant worry for Vince, he's made very limited progress." Vince Bozzi has been on a ventilator for almost two weeks. "They've been attempting to wean him," his sister says. "It didn't go well. He's back on a full ventilator breathing for him at this point." She says that her brother's situation has been complicated because after contracting COVID pneumonia, he also contracted bacterial pneumonia. "It's shock and trauma on a daily basis."
The initial jolt of shock came with the sudden death of her sister-in-law, Emily Bozzi. "She did not have pre-existing conditions," Julie Bozzi says. "She was the epitome of health. She was a role-model. She worked out regularly, ran, hiked, paddleboarded. It doesn't make any sense."
Vince Bozzi doesn't have any pre-existing conditions either, but after Emily's death that's not much comfort to the family. The Bozzi family says they're overwhelmed right now, but grateful for the support the community has given them. There is a Go Fund Me set up to help the Bozzi family with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bozzi-family-fund
