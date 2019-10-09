SPOKANE, Wash. - On the heels of a surprise October snowstorm, overlooking the City of Spokane on Cliff Drive, Mayor David Condon made his pick for who should be Spokane's next Mayor.
"I have endorsed Nadine Woodward," he told KHQ. "As we have these conversations in our community, the skillset Nadine brings to the table as a communicator, as a collaborator, as someone who's followed these issues for 25 plus years, it's critical we have someone in office that is willing to have these tough conversations and is also aligned with where our public is going on key issues. Whether it be transportation or serving the most vulnerable in our community, or holding the line on increasing taxes on our citizens."
When KHQ asked what he'd say to people who may believe Woodward doesn't have the experience needed for the office, the Mayor said, "that's what people told me when I announced I was running. I was 37 when I ran for Mayor. I had military experience and experience at the federal level. And people would say, 'you don't have the experience to run a city.' But for me experience for running the city is representing the citizens. You ask the tough questions and you demand out of senior officials in government answers for our citizens. And you communicate that. And I think Nadine comes to the table with that from day one."
Mayor Condon also identified his concerns with Ben Stuckart. "When I became mayor we were in a financial calamity and I worry that with the leadership of Ben Stuckart the city will go down a path of not holding ourselves accountable to the taxpayer's dollars. The city council budget alone has gone up well over 60% while at the same time holding the city expenses within our same revenue." He also later said that as council president Ben Stuckart did not facilitate collaboration.
Mayor Condon also endorsed several other candidates, saying, "I've supported Cindy Wendle for council president. Michael Cathcart, he's an advocate who's worked on both sides of the aisle. He'll be key for the first district. And Andy Rathbun, who served in the military for 30 years. We need a veteran in that position on the council."
