SPOKANE, Wash - A four-year-old boy is recovering after nearly downing at Pine River Park on Tuesday.
If it wasn't for some quick thinking moms who were there with their kids, this wouldn't be a story reminding you to be safe, it would be a story of a tragedy.
Charlie and Janet said they spotted a boy's arm sticking up from the Little Spokane River, at Pine River Park, as he was being carried by the current downstream.
They ran into the water to get him and said at first it didn't look good and they weren't sure they would get to him in time. However, they were able to grab him and get him to dry land.
The little boy is expected to be OK. He was taken to the hospital by his family to get checked out.
