Since 1938, Spokanites have lined the streets of downtown Spokane on Armed Forces Day to celebrate blooming lilacs, our beautiful region, and above all else, show our gratitude to the men and women serving in the Armed Forces.
It's an 83-year-old Spokane tradition that's struggling to survive amid the pandemic -- and now, may be forced to move out of the streets it was founded on.
"We do have other options available to us," Spokane Lilac Festival President Dan VerHeul said. "As we move forward, we've had to explore other options, not knowing what's going to happen in Spokane. So, I don't believe the festival will go away. I just don't know what location the festival will take place."
So why the move? Well, the City of Spokane is looking to pass a new ordinance that would charge local events thousands of dollars to staff police officers and other public safety personnel at those events. Right now, those charges are waived to local parades. If this was passed, they would have to pay upwards of $16,000 to cover the costs. That figure is an estimate based on events held in past years.
The Spokane Lilac Festival Association is already on a tight budget, funded entirely by community donations from businesses and the public. If this ordinance is passed, even if the charges are phased in, the non-profit will likely not be able to cover the cost.
"You're asking businesses to donate to put a parade on in their town," VerHeul said. "A lot of those businesses aren't even open or operating or doing so at a very limited capacity. So, for us to go out and raise funds, is going to be difficult enough this year, without having to raise extra money in order to put on a parade."
Some local events already pay of portion of that cost, like Bloomsday, Hoopfest and Pig Out in the Park. They usually pay around 60% of the public safety staffing cost. This new ordinance would actually only require them to pay 50% moving forward. Although, as the Spokane Police Guild negotiates cost of living increases for law enforcement, the actual dollar amount could still be higher than in years past.
While the City of Spokane is re-imagining the cost structure for local events, Hoopfest Executive Director, Matt Santangelo, would like officials to consider the economic impact of events like his. He believes the amount of tax dollars Hoopfest generates for the city should largely offset the cost of public safety staffing, especially considering how much Hoopfest gives back to the community.
"I think that's really at the heart of what our struggle is, you know, there are other cities and communities that would pay Hoopfest to show up," Santangelo said.
With the pandemic, the timing of this ordinance is especially difficult.
"It's just tough because it's another hurdle to [a] local industry that's still digging themselves out of the hole. Like, it's another hurdle, we're not even on the track yet, you know?" Santangelo said.
The ordinance would require parades to pay 25% of the public safety cost, legacy events (Bloomsday, Hoopfest, Pig Out in the Park) to pay 50%, and all other events to pay 75%. Before this, local events that didn't fall into the first two categories, like the Spokane Marathon, typically would pay 100% of those costs. So, some events will see their bill decrease. The City of Spokane said this new structure aims to provide more equity and transparency than the previous method of negotiating the cost with each separate event.
For the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, who put Spokane's St. Patrick's Day event on in downtown, the percentage is a sticking point.
"I'm not giving them an open-ended situation where they'll say, well, you just pay 25%, whatever it might be," Tim O'Doherty of the Friendly Sons said. "I want a hard number."
Depending on which officers sign-up to staff each event, and depending on any threats that might be active around the events, the cost of public safety staffing can vary widely. O'Doherty said it's difficult for small non-profits to budget for a percentage of the cost, rather than a fixed number every year.
O'Doherty also owns O'Doherty's Irish Grille, with a location in downtown Spokane. If events start moving out of downtown, he knows his business will be impacted.
"I would probably not hire as many cooks. I wouldn't hire as many waitresses. Our sales would certainly go down," he said. "We know because we just had a year without those events."
Carly Cortright from the City of Spokane understands these challenges and is working to help phase in these costs. She's hoping that at first, some of these events can pay a portion of what they owe and work up to incorporating the cost into their budget and paying the full amount.
She acknowledged that asking events to pay a portion of public safety costs in the past has caused some events to leave downtown.
"It is a disappointment. At the same time, you know, we are in a recession, and, at this point in time, police overtime comes out of the general fund," Cortright said, mentioning that public safety staffing for these events has to be charged as overtime.
"It's always a fine balance, and I think that we have tried really hard to find what that balance is," Cortright said.
The Spokane City Council is discussing this ordinance in a briefing session on Thursday, January 21st and 11:00 AM. As of Wednesday evening, they plan to decide on whether to pass this ordinance at their City Council meeting on Monday, January 25.
