In an exclusive interview, KHQ's Peter Maxwell sat down and talked with Ashley Horning for about twenty minutes this afternoon.

Horning is now charged with second-degree murder, but she tells KHQ that she doesn't remember pulling any trigger at all "I've been staying with a friend. He woke up late for work, and I woke up in kind of a panicky mode, and he left his gun, and I guess I thought I went back to sleep and instead I didn't," said Horning.

Horning has two daughters and has been very vocal on social media about a custody battle involving at least one of those children. It's not clear if that custody battle had anything to do with the murder she's accused of today, but we're told the victim is a relative of the father of one of her two children.

Horning also spent about an hour on the run and during that time she says she did check Facebook and saw her own face wanted by police "When you saw your mugshot on Facebook what was going through your mind? Did you say oh no what did I do?" asked KHQ's, Peter Maxwell. Horning responded to the question by saying "Yeah. Oh no, what did I do!? At first, I thought about just running and disappearing and going and finding the nearest train."

Now Horning faces years behind bars if convicted of second-degree murder. Horning's two daughters are being cared for by family "And I regret it. I don't remember it, and I am so sorry to everyone that I've disappointed. Especially my daughters."

